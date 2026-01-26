Is FBI new tonight on CBS, January 26, 2026?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that the series has been off the air for some time and because of this, it only amplifies our desire to see more.

So with that, are we about to get it? Well, this is unfortunately where we do have to share the bad news: The crime drama is still not coming back until late February. Even though there is not the same sort of sports competition tonight that there’s been the past couple of weeks, the network decided some time ago that it was better to just wait than air an episode or two on a scheduling island before another break. We understand it 100% and yet, it does not make it any less frustrating now.

Do we at least think we are about to know what lies ahead on FBI pretty soon? Absolutely and at present, we are considering that to be the silver lining. We do not necessarily anticipate some sort of huge surprise coming, mostly because this is not the show’s area of expertise. Instead, it is more about just telling strong procedural cases — some of them may be inspired by real events, and others potentially not. We also tend to think there are more opportunities to learn about the characters along the way.

When the show does come back, one other thing to be excited about is simply the presence of the new spin-off CIA, one that features Tom Ellis alongside a familiar Dick Wolf face in Nick Gehlfuss. This one-two punch could end up helping the flagship show, which has not been as dominant on Monday nights as it was in its previous timeslot.

What do you most want to see on FBI when the show comes back on the air?

Are you frustrated that there has been such long midseason break? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

