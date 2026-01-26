Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Angelo’s assignment

After the two-night premiere here on Fox, we will be waiting a little while longer to see Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 3. What are we looking at here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting that the return date is Monday, February 2. From here on out, the plan here is for the folks at the network to roll out episodes on Mondays — the special Sunday airing was simply for the purpose of getting more sampling after the NFC Championship Game. You have to hope that this will generate a good bit of viewership to help sustain it the rest of the season, especially as Fox tries to build a new lineup based on some other series including Best Medicine and Doc.

Now that we’ve noted a little bit of this, why not also discuss the story for a moment? If you look below, you can see the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

Dutch assigns Angelo to kill an Internal Affairs Agent who threatens to take down their whole operation. Still rattled by the shooting, Maria seeks Dave’s help in procuring a gun. Agent Grant runs into Angelo, who suspects she may see him as more than just the father of a victim. Angelo and Nicky fiery reconnect in the all-new “Samurai” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Feb 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-103) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Our general feeling is that Angelo is going to be spending most of this season trying to alternate between the various parts of himself, and coming to grips with some of what he’s done but also who he does want to be in this delicate part of his life. The biggest challenge the show has may just be tackling such delicate material in a traditional network TV format.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 3?

