Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 premiere date: Jan. update

Between now and the end of the month, is there any chance we will hear more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4? We most likely do not have to tell you this, but there is plenty of anticipation for the future of the spin-off series. It brings something to the table that is a bit more vintage for the franchise — stories that are largely about exploration, and also standalone narratives that stick with you after the fact.

So as we do look towards the next chapter of the series, this is where we do have to come in here with both the good and bad news. Where do we start? With a reminder that the fourth season has already wrapped production. However, any longtime Trekker knows that this is not a show that gets turned around in the edit bay that quickly due to all the post-production and visual effects that are required.

At the very least, we envision a timeline here that is rather simple: A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 premiere date is announced in the late spring, and we will have a chance to see more episodes arrive come the summer. In our mind this remains the perfect time for a show like this to air, mostly because it allows for viewers to get some quality escapism over the course of the summer.

The good news heading into the season is that a season 5 has already been greenlit. However, that six-episode chapter is going to be the final one for the show. As much as it may stink to have to say goodbye to a show, this is a reminder that we’re lucky to have a proper ending at all.

