Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As we have said on many occasions already this year, this is certainly a time in which we would love to see the series back. There are, of course, so many subjects for Oliver to discuss — but the news cycle also runs fairly fast. This is not a series that really works to look back on the past when there are so many different things happening in the present.

Unfortunately, this is now where we do have to come in here with the reminder that the late-night comedy is still in the midst of a break between seasons — there is no installment tonight. With that being said, we do still have more to share regarding a return date!

If you missed the news, it was announced a few days ago that the next season of Last Week Tonight (season 13, to be exact) is going to be arriving on Sunday, February 15. For longtime fans, this date is hardly a shock given that it is the week after the Super Bowl and typically, this is around when Oliver returns to HBO. From there, we will likely get a string of new episodes to kick off the month before some sort of other short break. We’ve come to expect a pattern here with this series over the past decade-plus; why in the world would we expect that to change now?

As for what else you can expect between now and when the series comes back, there is at least a chance that we get a few assorted previews from HBO. Meanwhile, the host could also show up here and there on other talk shows, as we have seen from him in the past.

