The Night Manager season 2 episode 5: Will Pine stop Roper?

We had a feeling heading into The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 that we would have a chance to behold all sorts of drama. With that, where did we end things off here?

Well, for starters, we do appreciate that the story is finally giving us more of the Jonathan Pine – Richard Roper drama we have been waiting for ever since it was clear that Hugh Laurie’s character was still out there. These two have in some ways thought about this moment ever since season 1 and yet, here they are in a spot where they can really bring about the end for one another.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

With all of that being said, we can’t quite say that anything is going according to plan. Teddy and Pine are now seemingly on the same side, and that is of course a reason for optimism within itself. Meanwhile, you also have the defection of Roxy and whatever that will mean from here. She has shown herself to be one of the more perplexing characters this season in terms of understanding her intentions. What does she think that Roper has to offer other than Pine?

We do think that parts of the story of The Night Manager season 2 have suited it well, especially after the past couple of weeks. It has taken a little bit of time for it to get going, mostly because so much of the story is a two-man chase with Jonathan and Richard at the center. Now that we are here, though, we do genuinely believe that this is where stuff could hit the fan — but with there being some potential plans at this point for a season 3, we cannot sit here and say with confidence that every loose end will be tied up.

Related – Prepare more now for The Night Manager finale

What did you think about the overall events of The Night Manager season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







