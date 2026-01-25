All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 4: Jenny’s big news

As we look to All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 4 on PBS next week, is there anything more we can say about it?

First and foremost, we should note that we are getting close to the midway point of the season. Time flies when you are watching these characters (plus some of the animals), but the best may still be to come. Sure, there are going to be a few comedic moments here and there, but let’s not forget that you will also get some opportunities to see some serious situations at the same time. One of the big ones at the heard of next week will be tied to Jenny.

If you look below, you can see below the full All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Helen struggles when Jenny gets some exciting news. Tristan doubts himself when he tries to fit into Charlotte’s world. Elsewhere, Siegfried meets his match in a particularly stubborn goat.

What we do think is so interesting at this point is rather simple: What may be great news for someone is hardly the same for someone else, and that is only natural. The same goes for someone like Tristan feeling a little bit insecure. The thing about this world is that even if the setting and time period is different, everyone does still have relatable plotlines. It can be hard when you feel like an outsider, just as it can be hard to balance your work and your personal life.

In the end, though, we are still of the belief that All Creatures is meant to be a really positive show. Because of that, we do believe that there is a good chance there will be a hopeful ending by the time we get to the end of the hour. (Yes, we are crossing our fingers already.)

