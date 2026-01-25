Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Is Eliza stuck?

Next week on Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 4, we are going to have an opportunity to see something rather different. Beyond that, could it also have big ramifications for the future? That is, at least for now, something that you cannot rule out!

At the very least, this upcoming episode is going to feature Eliza in a different situation than what she’s used to, one where she could see herself stuck between two different sides and forced to figure out how to handle it. Of course, her job predicates trying to make sure that justice is served no matter what. Unfortunately, there are sometimes other things that get in the way, with bureaucracy being a big part of that.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case involving his uncle, Dylan Cooper. But it turns out that Scotland Yard is also after Cooper, who has committed crimes in both jurisdictions, leaving Eliza in the middle.

One of the crazier things to consider here, at least at the moment, is the rather simple fact that we are already at the halfway point of the season. Where does all the time go? Really, one of the biggest things that this show does have going for it is that uncanny ability to make time go by really quickly. You have to give a lot of credit to the producers for that, as they are able to create such a unique sense of immersion here. You get caught up in not just some of the cases, but the relationships that make up all of the different individual members of the cast.

