The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are gong to hear anything more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 between now and the end of January? Make no mistake that we would love nothing more than to see it happen. However, we are still at the mercy of whatever AMC decides.

If there is one major thing that we can state here from the start, it is simply a reminder that this will be the last season of the Norman Reedus series. Does that mean it is the final time we see Daryl? That’s not something we’re going to commit to until we see the final frame of the story. There is still so much to come between now and then and by virtue of that, a great deal that we can explore.

For now, let’s focus on season 4 and state that our personal feeling is that we are going to see it this coming fall. After all, season 3 premiered in that timeframe and we see no real reason to change it. As a matter of fact, we would not be shocked if AMC uses a somewhat-similar schedule this year that they did for this and Dead City in 2025. The only reason they could opt against it is in the event that they want to stretch out the story for a little bit longer, but what would the point of that be?

If there is any one thing we do believe, it is that we will at least get closure to this particular saga of Daryl’s life, which is now very much about him and Carol trying to find their way home — or, at the very least figure out what home actually is for the two of them.

