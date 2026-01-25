Industry season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Harper’s and Eric’s plan

In about 24 hours, we are going to see the grand arrival of Industry season 4 episode 3 on HBO. What more can we say about it now?

Well, we know that at the core of this particular episode is going to be seeing what happens with Henry Muck and Yasmin now that they are ready to throw their lot in with Whitney. We know that this is a risky and potentially disastrous choice for them that could have far-reaching consequences, depending of course on what he has done in regards to Tender. Is there market manipulation that has gone on behind the scenes? Is what transpired with Siren in the past just the tip of the spear?

By virtue of everything that we are saying here, we do think that we are arriving at this super-fascinating point now where one of the major storylines is going to be seeing what Harper and Eric are able to uncover. We know Harper’s already got some intel on Tender here, and we could see her working with Jim to pursue something further. What she is really after in all of this, though, remains to be seen. Is she looking at Whitney’s actions as a way to bring a profit for herself, as a means for revenge on a system that she’s worked as a part of over the years, or to get a real sense of justice?

Or, is her involvement here as simple as a desire to be in the mix once more? This could be at least one of the things that is motivating Eric at this point, though it may also take a little bit of time to get the full picture from him. Given that he and Harper both did not have as much to do in episode 2, we are absolutely anticipating a big about-face coming up that grants them time in the spotlight.

