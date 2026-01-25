Chad Powers season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Chad Powers season 2 between now and the end of January? For now, let’s just say that we understand the optimism — but also, there is a lot of time still to wait.

For those who are not aware, the Glen Powell led football comedy was renewed over at Hulu late last year and following that, there are already some exciting news that production is already underway! The series is moving quick, and that is very-much a pleasant surprise given how busy Powell is as an actor. If there was any real hang-up that we had at some point, it was that we could be stuck waiting for a long time to see what is next. It is a thrill to know that this is not the case.

By virtue of this, we can of course look now to the next order of business, and that is trying to figure out just when the show will be back. Because of the quick start to filming and the number of episodes produced here a season, there is a universe where Chad Powers does actually return close to the end of the year. If that happens, it joins Only Murders in the Building as one of those rare shows on streaming that really makes an effort to come out every year. Because this is a rather rare phenomenon in this era, we celebrate and/or toast to it whenever we can.

Fingers crossed that around the end of the summer, a picture for a season 2 premiere date will start to become clearer. In the interim, we’ll just have to wait for whatever teasers are released, ones that better set the table for what sort of antics and twists could be coming up next.

