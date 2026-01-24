The Traitors US: Lisa Rinna says she, Colton Underwood are ‘great’

To say that the past 24 hours have gotten contentious in the world of The Traitors US is putting it lightly. The Peacock series itself has already issued a statement calling for kindness towards the contestants. This is the second time in the past year that we’ve seen this, with the other being back when Love Island USA was on.

So why are they doing it now? Well, it may be because of comments coming in the direction of Colton Underwood, who was the subject of criticism and controversy before the season. That was amplified further by Lisa Rinna, who skewered Colton’s post-Bachelor controversy in a post on Threads.

Now, today Lisa has issued a statement on her Instagram Stories, calling for kindness amidst all the chaos. Here is some of what she had to say (per Deadline):

“It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton … I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.

“The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody. I am here to play the game and have fun. And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. I’ve only always had a great time with him … So please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show. We’re all doing the best we can. Don’t send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody’s family. We had so much fun doing it. It was really hard.”

Ultimately, we will have more updates as they come in on all of this, but we know that in the world of reality television, the aftermath of a show can be almost as dramatic and difficult to traverse as the show itself.

