Lioness season 3 premiere date: When to expect a reveal

At this point, we tend to think that Lioness season 3 has to be one of the most anticipated shows at Paramount+ over the next several months. After all, consider the evidence! The first two seasons were wildly successful and with Landman now done until at least the end of the year (if not longer), fans of Taylor Sheridan are going to look to sink their teeth into something else.

So while there is no firm start date out there as of yet, do we at least have a sense of when it could be released? Well, let’s just say that we at least have a little more information on that right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Let’s start off things here by just noting that based on a recent sizzle reel released by the streaming service, there are at least two Sheridan shows coming first in The Madison as well as the Yellowstone follow-up The Dutton Ranch. You can also throw out there the Kayce-centric series Marshals if you so choose, but that airs on CBS and we tend to think it will feel more like a procedural than what we are getting on the streaming service. Lioness could be the next show in line after a lot of these, but we do think that you are going to be waiting a little while in order to see it.

As for how long, all signs point to a return for Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman happening in the late spring or the summer. If that turns out to be the case, don’t be shocked if there is a premiere-date announcement in either late April or May, followed by a trailer soon after. Filming has been going on for season 3 for a little while now, but here is your reminder that this is not one of those shows with a lot of visual effects. Everything can be turned around pretty fast, and we do tend to think that we’ll see a similar trajectory to season 2 where the episodes air shortly after filming is wrapped.

When do you think we’re going to be getting more of Lioness on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







