A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2: The primary goal

For those of you who are not aware, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2 is coming to HBO in just over 24 hours — and of course, it is easy to be excited! The series premiere proved to be an adventurous delight — sure, you have the same universe as Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, but you are adding to this a mixture of comedy and a far smaller focus.

Through where we are right now, there are only two major characters at the heart of the story: Ser Duncan the Tall and then also his squire Egg. They are working together to make the former’s dream come true, but how do you make that happen?

Because this series is meant to be infinitely smaller in scale than the other shows in this world, we do think you have to put your expectations at a certain level entering episode 2. With that in mind, we are honing in at present on something rather simple: That Dunk is able to find someone to give him a recommendation to enter the tournament. So far, he has drawn blanks as nobody has been altogether willing to acknowledge Ser Arlan of Pennytree at all.

Are we optimistic that this could change? Sure, but let’s go ahead and express our major fear entering this episode: Dunk may get what he wants, but there is a legitimately good chance that someone out here is going to as for something from him in return. Is that a thing that he will be willing to offer? So much within this world can come with a pretty heavy cost. Maybe that means he has to serve under someone he does not like, or accept beliefs that go against his core principles.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

