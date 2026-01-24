Tulsa King season 4 premiere date: When to expect reveal

If you are not aware as of yet, Tulsa King season 4 is already in production within the greater Atlanta area. Is this awesome news? Without a doubt, but there is still a good chance that we are going to be waiting a while to learn what’s next.

Now, the simple question that goes along with that is quite simple: How long are we going to wait? When can you expect Paramount+ to release some sort of premiere date? We do think there is a little more to get into here.

Last year, Tulsa King season 3 got a premiere-date announcement at the start of August. With some streaming shows out there, we would say that this does not matter. However, we do get a sense that Paramount would like to release a season of this show every year, at least so long as it remains ongoing. We do not believe that the spin-off NOLA King is automatically going to impact its own release schedule. If it does, consider us someone who will be a little bit surprised later on.

In general, our thinking is that season 4 is being set up for a fall release, which means that it will be on the other side of some other Taylor Sheridan-produced shows including Lioness, The Dutton Ranch, and The Madison. However, we do think that it will be back before Landman season 3, which does not film until this spring. The one unknown is the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown, which was recently renewed and we do not have a lot of specifics at the moment when it comes to its production schedule. Some things just require more of a wait-and-see approach.

