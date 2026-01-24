Poker Face season 3: Peter Dinklage still holding out hope

If you have not heard the news as of yet, Poker Face was canceled at Peacock after two seasons. With that being said, there is still hope for the future! We know that executive producer Rian Johnson is still out there shopping a new version of the show, one where Charlie Cale would be played moving forward by Peter Dinklage. (Natasha Lyonne will still be involved as an executive producer.)

We are not going to sit here and pretend as though the odds are high that another season happens, mostly because shifting a show around like this is incredibly difficult — even with an actor of Dinklage’s caliber attached. Yet, the Game of Thrones and Dexter: Resurrection alum is doing that he can to stay optimistic.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Deadline, here is at least some of what Peter had to say about what is happening behind the scenes:

“It’s in the works … What I hear is that it’s just hard to take it from one home to put it in another. It’s the complicated nature of that, I believe. But Rian is a creative genius and whatever he wants to write, I would love to be a part of that.”

Is there an ideal future home out there?

We have said this before, but you could argue that there is a connection that Dinklage and Johnson have to almost every other streaming service out there. Rian, for example, has directed films in the past both under the Disney umbrella and for Netflix. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones aired on HBO for many years and the aforementioned Dexter revival aired on Showtime. All of these potential providers know what sort of enthusiasm these two bring to their projects … and that should be enough to instill some hope in the future.

