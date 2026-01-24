3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be getting further news on 3 Body Problem season 2 between now and the end of January?

There are of course a number of different things to consider here, but we should start off by noting that it has been a long time already since the first season arrived! The last batch of episodes arrived all the way back in March 2024 and unfortunately, production on season 2 only kicked off a handful of months ago in Hungary. We’re in a spot here where a lot of patience will be required, so much so that it remains unclear when the next batch of episodes will arrive on Netflix.

For the time being, the only thing that we can say with some assurance is that we won’t see anything more this month about the future of 3 Body Problem, and we would honestly be quite shocked in the event that we saw any of the episodes before we get around to 2027. Not only does this show take a rather long time to film, but you also have to remember here that there is a considerable amount of post-production that goes into it, as well. It takes a lot of time to get some of this stuff together, so you really should be aware of that in advance.

If there is any silver lining that we can offer to all of this, it is the rather simple fact that the series has already been renewed for a season 3. You do not have to worry about that and with this in mind, you are going to see a lot of the source material adapted. We just hope that a lot of viewers still remember it once we actually get to the other side of the break.

