9-1-1 season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Eddie, Hen head to court

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 10, a story that is titled “Handle with Care.” What all can we say about it now?

Well, if you saw the promo for what lies ahead next month, then you know already that there are a lot of characters who are going to be dealing with crisis — with Maddie front and center as she takes on an issue from afar.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, we are pleased to know that there are a lot of exciting events ahead, including Harry starting off on his shift and doing whatever he can to get off on the right foot. We know that he wants to honor Bobby and he (and all of the 118) should welcome that. Yet, everything is a process, and officially kicking things off may be easier said than done.

If you look below, you can see the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Harry’s first day as a probie proves to be more challenging than Chimney expects. Meanwhile, Eddie and Hen are called into court over a former patient that brings back some old demons.

So what is coming up after the fact here?

Well, there is a chance that come early February, the series most likely going to go off the air for a while. After all, why would ABC want to compete against the Winter Olympics? We will have more updates on that in due time but for now, we would move forward with that particular assumption in mind. Just be assured that there will certainly be a lot of drama (plus some legitimate surprises) as we get closer to the spring.

What are you the most eager to see heading into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 10 when it airs?

Are you excited for Harry to get this sort of big story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







