Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, January 23, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We are very-much aware that the past several weeks have been painful, mostly because there has been so little to share regarding the future.

So are we in a spot now where that is about to change? Well, it’s really a case of good news and bad, and we should start by handing over the bad part: The Donnie Wahlberg drama is still in the midst of its midseason hiatus. We would love nothing more than to have new episodes sooner rather than later, but we will have to wait until the other side of the Olympics in order to see them.

Now, is there something more that we can share that qualifies as good news? Well, we do think that more details on the first episode of 2026 will be coming over the next couple of weeks, meaning that CBS is not going to keep you waiting until the very last minute to find out where the story is going to go from here. There may be new previews put out just a bit later than that. Even though Boston Blue is a spin-off of Blue Bloods, you still need to a reasonable amount to keep promotion going for it.

One other bit of good news? If you have not heard, the series already has a season 2 renewal — we imagine that this is great for a lot of people behind the scenes, as they can focus almost entirely on the story and not so much on whether or not to tie up loose ends in a particular way. That is not a luxury that a lot of freshman drama series get.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

