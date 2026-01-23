Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 9: Last before finale

As we look ahead to seeing Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 9 on Starz next week, what can we be excited for?

Of course, we recognize that with a show like this, there is going to be a lot of constant violence. However, things for Ashur are about to become so much more personal than ever. If you saw the promo for what lies ahead, then you have a sense of that already. Add to this now the fact that “Those Who Remain” is the penultimate story of the season; whatever does transpire here is almost sure to carry over into the finale.

Now, do you want to know more about the story itself? Then we suggest you check out the Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Caesar demands a painful sacrifice from Ashur.

Just from reading that alone, it’s abundantly clear that Starz wants to keep their cards close to the vest. The big question at this point may just be whether or not there is a way to save Viridia. On paper, you can argue that everything looks pretty bleak … but who knows what the power of creative thinking, plus a little bit of violence, can achieve in this world? (With that being said, the emotional look on Ashur’s face in the promo is enough reason to be worried.)

Let’s try to take a slightly more hopeful spin for a moment: One of the things that House of Ashur has going for it in general at this point is that it is the ultimate what-if show. Since the entire premise revolves around the concept, why would we view almost any fate as certain at this point?

