A Man on the Inside season 3 renewal: A January update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear about A Man on the Inside season 3 between now and the end of January? At this point, we do understand any impatience that is out there! It has been some time since the second season of the Ted Danson comedy premiered on Netflix, meaning that we are starting to get anxious for what may be coming around the bend.

Ultimately, we do think a reveal in the near future is possible — however, that in itself does not mean that we can guarantee good news.

After all, it is perhaps most important here to remember that it is extremely hard for shows on Netflix to stand out unless they are an A-tier show like a Stranger Things, Wednesday, or something else in that vein. It is even harder for a comedy that can be watched in such a tiny amount of time. Given the success that executive producer Mike Schur has had with series on NBC including Parks and Recreation or The Good Place, a major part of us wishes that A Man on the Inside had a life over on that network or on Peacock. Our concern right now is that the series may get canceled simply because season 2 failed to garner a lot of mainstream attention.

One way or another, we do tend to think that we are going to hear something more before too long. If it does get renewed, the great thing about this show is that it can be filmed and turned around pretty quickly. Meanwhile, if it does end up canceled, we do wonder if another network or streaming service will express interest. It can be hard for a show to navigate from one streamer to another in the middle of its run, but we do at least think there is some precedent for it.

