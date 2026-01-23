The Pitt season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is a breakdown coming?

Given that the world of The Pitt can be rather stressful, we have to expect the same entering season 2 episode 4 … right?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that there are some characters who we are very-much worried about right now, and it goes deeper than just Dr. Robby and the conversations about his motorcycle helmet. Take Mel, who had a head injury already and beyond that, has to prepare for a deposition at the same time. It is clearly weighing on her, so will that impact everything that she does from here on out?

Meanwhile, let’s also share some concerns at this point for Cassie. The elderly patient in episode 3 gave her a lot of attention, but was it welcome? Add to that another guy who took that as an opportunity to hit on her, as well. This is a lot that is being thrown at her at once and we do wonder what happens if some of that continues. If nothing else it’s a distraction, but it could turn in a lot of other directions pretty darn fast.

Then, finally, you have Santos. We know that she is the sort of person who acts on instinct, and we do commend her for doing everything she could to assume that Kylie was okay. However, we do still worry that her instincts could be wrong later on this season in a manner that causes her more trouble. (Also, can she try not belittling Victoria on some instance? That would be nice, though we also recognize that the character is inherently polarizing.)

Given that we are still very-much in the early stages of the season, there is really just one thing we can say with confidence: Everything for these doctors is going to get so much worse.

