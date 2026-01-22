Law & Order season 25 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Never Say Goodbye’

Next week on NBC you will have a chance to see Law & Order season 25 episode 12 — want to know more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, you have a story here titled “Never Say Goodbye” that on the surface sounds emotional. Is it about the case? The characters? Something else entirely? There are a few different ways to look at it and honestly, we’re just glad that there is a central dilemma set up that is super-fascinating to explore. We also tend to think the next episode is more important simply because we know a hiatus is coming for the Winter Olympics — you have to want episodes in this particular spot to stand out more. Why on Earth wouldn’t you, all things considered?

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order season 25 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/29/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Riley and Walker must find the motive behind a flight investigator’s murder. When Walker’s police work is questioned in court, Price and Maroun change tactics and try to put the defendant’s state of mind on trial. TV-14

Ultimately, it is our hope that before this episode is over, of course we’re going to get a sense of closure when it comes to the Walker story. This is one of those episodes that can be hard for any character to face, but how they counter the accusations is what makes it so interesting to watch.

Of course, the courtroom drama between Price and Maroun is going to be there — that’s something that we never have to doubt. The excitement comes from not just how they handle it, but also the ambiguity around the ending. We do tend to think we’ve seen enough Law & Order over the years to know how ambiguous a lot of the endings can be.

