For All Mankind season 5 premiere date, new teaser revealed

For everyone out there who has been eager to dive into For All Mankind season 5 over at Apple TV, we finally have more news to celebrate!

Today, the streaming service revealed that on March 27, you are finally going to see the space saga return with new episodes. It has been well over two years now since the premiere of season 4, just in case you needed another reminder. We know there is another time jump coming, so how technology has evolved and changed is one thing we’re excited to see play out. Another, meanwhile, is just how different Ed is from the man he once was — provided that the guy is even still alive. He certainly has not been that willing to head back to Earth.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you want to get more details now on what is ahead, we suggest you start by looking at the synopsis below:

Season five of “For All Mankind” picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.

Meanwhile, the official teaser over here does a good job of at least giving you a sense of atmospherically what the new season is going to look like. We do tend to think there’s a chance that we could see new planets or worlds teases, but that is a card the show is still holding close to the vest. After all, a big goal for the show is to be at least marginally realistic with the advancements per season; nobody is suddenly moving around faster than the speed of light.

What are you most eager to see moving into For All Mankind season 5?

Are you glad that we finally also have a premiere date? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







