Hijack season 2 episode 2: Did Sam Nelson just kill someone?

We had a feeling heading into Hijack season 2 episode 2 that we were going to get another cliffhanger, mostly because that’s how this show tends to operate.

So, what exactly did we get? Let’s just say that it is clear at this point that Sam Nelson is trying to keep his plan going on the track, but he’s hitting some unexpected bumps in the road. Take, for example, the fact that one of the passengers in Freddy started to get a little too outspoken, meaning that he had to use him as bait for Winter and the police. He strapped a briefcase to him, sent him out to the tunnel entrance, and then threatened to do something drastic in the event that they did not move the train in front of him. We know now that his endgame is locating John Bailey-Brown, who we believe is the same man who got away at the end of season 1, responsible in part for what happened with Kingdom 29.

Are there approximately a million different questions that we are left to wonder at present? Absolutely, with the major one here being why Idris Elba’s character had to resort to something like this in order to locate John at all. How did he learn he was in Germany and beyond just that, is there an actual way that all of this will yield positive results? We don’t exactly think that police are going to be that willing to help at this point.

The cliffhanger at the end of the episodes is whether or not Sam actually killed Freddy but for now, we tend to think no. We do not think that he is a murderer and instead, this feels more like smoke and mirrors to get people’s attention. We saw him fiddling with a lighter and with that, we wonder if he is just going to make a smoke simulation that makes the public think that he’s done something drastic.

What did you think about the overall events of Hijack season 2 episode 2?

