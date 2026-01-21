Chicago Fire season 14 episode 11 spoilers: A new problem…

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to check out Chicago Fire season 14 episode 11, a story that carries with it the title of “Frostbite Blue.” What’s the main story here going to be?

As per usual with the first-responder drama, of course the producers are going to be juggling a handful of different things all at once. To us, though, there is a part of the synopsis below that does intrigue us far and away the most:

01/28/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann grows uneasy when a local accident attorney inserts himself into a routine call. Firehouse 51 gets a visitor. TV-14

Now, without further ado, let’s get into that aforementioned Herrmann story more since it does present a real issue for him. It is a part of his job to try and help people however he can. Is there a way that he’ll be able to still do that if there is someone with a potentially ulterior motive getting into the mix? We know, after all, that there are ambulance-chasers out there who do more or less whatever they can to get the spotlight on them and them only.

In general, we do appreciate that Chicago Fire is going to continue to examine more or less every aspect of being a first responder, including a few that you would not necessarily think about right away.

As for what’s coming after this…

Well, we do know that there is one more episode coming in early February. After that, however, NBC will be putting all of One Chicago on hiatus for about a month due to the Winter Olympics. This is one of the reasons why we’ve had so many consecutive episodes to kick off the new year; since this was planned in advance, we do wonder if some major surprise will happen before the hiatus…

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 11 when it arrives?

