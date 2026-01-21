Shifting Gears season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look in the direction of Shifting Gears season 2 episode 12 on ABC next week, there are many things that can be noted. Where do we start here? Well, by noting simply that “Uncle Sam” is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here will carry right into the upcoming finale.

Is it possible that all of this will, from there, carry into a season 3? Let’s just say that from where we stand, there is a legitimately good chance of that! The ratings for season 2 (at least in terms of the live and same-day numbers) have been fairly steady versus season 1, meaning that there is a really committed audience here. We do think it helps that the show has two stars in Tim Allen and Kat Dennings who each have successful sitcoms under their belts already, and can bring in their own respective audiences. Then, you’ve seen some smart guest casting, especially over the past few weeks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, let’s get back here to the story for a moment, shall we? If you want a few more details now for what is ahead, check out the full Shifting Gears season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam’s career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy’s singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star.

We do tend to think that Riley has some major decisions to make for herself at this point in the season, and we hope that no matter what happens, it sets up some new situations and stories for the next chapter. The more a series like this can work to constantly shake up the foundation, the better.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Shifting Gears season 2 episode 12?

Beyond that, how do you feel it will set up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







