Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Picture Day’

As we get prepared to see Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 12 on ABC next week, the show is taking on a time-honored tradition. Not only that, but it is something in “Picture Day” that often does lead to hilarious results.

After all, we tend to think a lot of the times that the kids are the only ones who make the day a whole mess. Is that really the case? We do not think that being self-conscious really goes away as you get older; instead, it morphs into different forms. You also do not know what every aspect of the photography is going to be like, and that may end up causing a few issues of its own.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.

In general, we do very-much appreciate the fact that the show took the chances that they have with the mall arc, but also that we may be getting back to some of the roots at the same time. This should allow the comedy a chance to be in a rather familiar rhythm as we do set the table for the final stretches of the season.

So what about the long-term future here?

Well, let’s just say that at the time of this writing, there is no official word as to a season 6. However, at the same time we do tend to think that it is a foregone conclusion. This feels like one of those series that is going to go on as long as Quinta Brunson and the whole team want it to. For now, it does definitely feel like there is more creative gas still in the tank.

