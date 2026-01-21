The Morning Show season 5 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we will learn more substantial news on The Morning Show season 5 before the month of January is over?

It may be a given, but we should start off here by noting once more the extreme amounts of enthusiasm that exist for the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series. It remains one of the more successful shows that Apple TV has, and of course one of their best conduits to get more into major events that are happening within the real world.

So is there any chance that news on season 5 surfaces between now and the end of January? As great as that would presumably be, the simple answer is “no.” All current signs indicate that filming for The Morning Show will not be taking place for several more months, and the time the writers are at work is typically the quietest period that is out there. Given that a lot of this series is filmed in public places, it is going to be pretty easy to note when cameras are rolling — let alone if a number of major players are coming back.

As for when we anticipate the show actually airing, a safe estimate may be spring 2027, and that is if we are being generous. This is one of those series that takes several months to film and even when that is done, you also have post-production and everything that comes with that. Even after all of that, Apple is still one of those services that will hold on to a show until they find a spot that works more or less perfectly within their special.

In the end, we are just saying that you really should brace for what is a pretty long wait — but hopefully one that will prove worthwhile.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Morning Show season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also come back here to ensure you do not miss anything more.

