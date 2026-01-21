Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, Jan. 20, 2026?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond that, what can we say about both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

We should start here by noting that we have reached that point in the season where there can be confusion about the schedules for some of these shows. The Chicago series, for example, were off over the holidays, but they came back a couple of weeks ago! Luckily, the run of new episodes is going to continue, and you will see all three of them starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Not only that, but there are some episodes currently scheduled for January 28 at the same time.

So while you do wait for these episodes tonight, do you want to get more details all about them? Then go ahead and take a look below…

Chicago Med season 11 episode 10, “Frost on Fire” – 01/21/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer and Frost confront a troubling medical mystery while treating a college basketball player. Lenox’s treatment of a surrogate patient leads to unexpected complications for the patient and her best friend. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10, “Carry a Torch” – 01/21/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Novak explores a new romantic connection. Vasquez deals with the aftermath of his father’s recent release. TV-14

This is where we should note that while we are going to get a Med crossover within this episode — and while it won’t be the whole cast or anything, it is at least something worthy of added promotion.

Chicago PD season 13 episode 10, “Faith” – 01/21/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres investigates the conspiracy surrounding the Morgan case, leading Intelligence into a tangled web of secrets. TV-14

It should be noted here that there is going to be a One Chicago hiatus at some point in February due to the Olympics — but thankfully, we aren’t there just yet! We have an opportunity to enjoy some more drama and storytelling first.

