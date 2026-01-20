Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 spoilers: EP sets the stage

As we get prepared to see Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 on Hulu next week, there are a number of things that are immediately clear. The second half of the season could very well be leading up to the end of the show altogether and beyond just that, we’re also going to see seemingly twist after twist. The bar has already been set for all of this with that Wrigley – Bree reveal that took place in episode 4!

Ultimately, one of the goals for this show is really working to ensure that there are moments worthy of discussion, and that will continue to be the case. However, this is not to say that every episode will emphasize the same thing … or even the same genre.

Speaking on all of this (and the remainder of the season) further to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer and creator Meaghan Oppenheimer had the following to say:

Buckle up. Just don’t predict anything because I don’t think you’re going to predict what’s going to happen, is what I would say. Episode six is a tearjerker, but I think episode eight [the finale] is actually quite funny. It’s a lot of things, but I think there is a lot of humor to it.

In the end, one of the real goals is to always make your audience wanting more, regardless of if season 3 is the end or not. Of course, there are a number of characters this season you may wish find peace or a shred of happiness. Yet, at the same time, has that really been the goal here with this show? It consistently breaks the rules of what you would expect from a typical television romance.

