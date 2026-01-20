The Traitors US season 4: Michael Rapaport regrets Colton comments

Coming out of this past The Traitors US episode on Peacock, we are hearing for the first time an in-depth reaction from Michael Rapaport regarding his comments towards Colton Underwood.

It goes without saying, but this situation has easily become one of the biggest talking points of the season. In the midst of arguing over whether or not Colton was a Traitor, Rapaport suggesting that nobody in the game would be better at keeping a secret than the former Bachelor — a comment that led to many feeling as though it was a swipe at his sexuality. The actor tried to backtrack from it, but was eventually banished — with some saying that they simply did not want to play the game with them anymore.

So does Rapaport have regrets over the whole situation after the fact? It certainly sounds that way, based on his comments to Entertainment Weekly:

Yeah. I do regret that it hurt his feelings. I do regret that it offended him. It obviously did offend him and some other people at the table, and it caused and brought negative attention to his world and his young family. It obviously brought negative attention to my life. It brought negative attention to the show, and it’s not what my intention was. And I wish I had used different words. I wish it never happened.

Rapaport notes that he actually “had a great time” with Colton prior to that moment, and claims that the entire situation came down during a heated moment where he was trying to play the game and things got out of hand. We know that he and Colton have already discussed the situation privately, and we tend to think that it will be coming up again at the reunion.

In the aftermath of all that happened Michael is gone and Colton remains — yet, he actually has a target on him now due to Lisa Rinna being clued in on some of his suspicions of her. Will she be able to murder him within the scope of the game? We will find out Thursday night.

Do you think the whole Michael – Colton situation on The Traitors US is settled now?

