House of Villains season 3 premiere date, first teaser revealed

We know that it has been a really long wait to see House of Villains season 3 arrive at Peacock but finally, good news is out today!

So what can we say here? Well, first and foremost that the plan is for the first three episodes to start streaming on Thursday, February 26. Basically, right as The Traitors is ending, this show comes roaring in with all of its absurdity. It is set to be an exclusive at the streaming service moving forward, and will once again be hosted by Joel McHale.

Should you take it seriously? Absolutely not, especially since Tiffany “New York” Pollard basically completes every season and there are challenges that involve rats being thrown at the contestants’ feet. There are grudges, arguments, and of course a lot of comedy.

You can see a first look at the new season now by heading over to the link here. Meanwhile, the entire cast can be viewed below.

Paul Abrahamian (“Big Brother”)

Tyson Apostol (“The Challenge,” “Survivor”)

Kate Chastain (“Below Deck,” “The Traitors”)

Jackie Christie (“Basketball Wives”)

Drita D’Avanzo (“Mob Wives”)

Plane Jane (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island,” “The Challenge”)

Ashley Mitchell (“The Challenge”)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love,” “I Love New York”)

Christine Quinn (“Selling Sunset”)

Tom Sandoval (“The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules”)

The hilarious thing is that mixture of people here. You have Tom and Kate, for example, who feel like they’ve done a ton of reality shows over the past few years. Meanwhile, you also have Paul appearing for the first time since Big Brother 19 several years ago. We can’t even begin to speculate who will win here but in general, this feels like one of those shows where its success is going to be based almost exclusively on its boot order.

