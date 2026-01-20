High Potential season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘NPC’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 12. So what is more appealing about it than anything else?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note here that “NPC” is a chance to get more into the world of professional gaming. This still may not be something that mainstream viewers are aware of but at the same time, it is highly competitive and pretty darn lucrative. What we’re trying to iterate here is simply that there is a LOT to gain by targeting someone who is involved in it, and it could be a pretty difficult case for Morgan and everyone else to solve.

To go along with this, why not also look more towards some Karadec backstory? If you look below, you can see the full High Potential season 2 episode 12 synopsis right now:

When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

As we start to move into the latter portion of this season, we do think that there is a lot of character stuff that will be more important for both Morgan and Karadec both. Could we also see some new nefarious foes arrive in the world, as well? We would not rule that out and really, we tend to think that the goal for the producers has to just be throwing a lot of different stuff in our direction. They want to keep us on our toes, and also leave us wondering exactly how a lot of these stories are going to wrap up at the end of the road.

