Will Trent season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A story about … salsa?

Next week on Will Trent season 4 episode 4, you will get a story that is, at least in part, about dancing. It may be the closest thing you get to this content on ABC until Dancing with the Stars is back on the air.

So what is the story going to be for “The Man From Nowhere” beyond this? Well, of course there will be a murder; beyond that, though, you also are going to see a separate storyline that digs a little bit further into the past. In true show fashion this hour will have a lot going on, and one of the prevailing mysteries will be learning how a lot of it ends up tying together.

To get a few more details right now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith navigate the competition to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a 15-year-old cold case.

Do we anticipate answers on a lot of this by the end of the hour? In theory sure, but this is where we should also remind you that this is a series that does have a habit of extending some plotlines in surprising fashion. Just by virtue of that, we would remind you that there could be a few twists and turns ahead.

Will this be the last episode before the Olympics?

We tend to think there’s a chance that we’ll get something more on February 3. After that, however, we are preparing for some sort of break — though one that could last until March given that the State of the Union is poised to take place near the end of next month.

