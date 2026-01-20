Ted Lasso season 4 spoilers: Is there no Sam Obisanya?

If you have not seen some of the reporting around Ted Lasso season 4 already, then be aware of this: The focus is now on a women’s team at AFC Richmond. Because of that, there is no guarantee that a lot of the players from the first three seasons will be.

Do we understand the reasoning here? Sure, mostly due to the fact that you need to evolve the series and create a new underdog story. Yet, that is not changing our sentiment that we would at least like some cameos from various actors here and there.

Unfortunately, it does not appear like Sam Obisanya is going to be one of the people coming back. In a new interview with People Magazine, Toheeb Jimoh (who is now appearing on Industry on HBO) indicated that he knows almost nothing about what is ahead:

“I’m excited to get more info about it when everybody else gets more info about it, like, I actually get to be an audience member for this one, so it’s really exciting.”

We do honestly feel like if there is a member of AFC Richmond who could be an international soccer star at this point, it is Sam — so we could easily imagine that he is out somewhere making millions and also trying to make the world a better place. We’d certainly welcome him back at any time, and we also tend to think that if there is going to be a season 4 about a women’s team, why not do a season 5? The dream here is to have another three-season arc and after all of that, you could end on a high note. (Yes, this is us overly excited at a time when there are not a lot of details out there when it comes to the future.)

