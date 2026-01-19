Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2 renewal: January update

Is there a chance we are going to hear about a season 2 for Talamasca: The Secret Order by the end of the month?

If you watched and enjoyed the first season on AMC, then we’ll start by saying that we understand anyone out there who is feeling a bit impatient. A good bit of time has passed at this point since the season 1 finale aired, so why wouldn’t you want more news at this point?

Well, this is where we do have to come in here with an unfortunate reminder that networks often choose to renew or cancel shows at their own pace. AMC is clearly taking their time and while we’d love to be optimistic, we also recognize that nothing within the world of television is guaranteed. They may feel that they do not have to rush anything along here because they are set for a good while moving forward. After all, Interview with the Vampire season 3 a.k.a. The Vampire Lestat is coming a little later this year. Meanwhile, the second season of Mayfair Witches is in production. The earliest we figure we would see this version of the Talamasca again is in 2027.

While we do wait for a firm decision, the biggest thing that we can tell you is if you enjoyed the show, be sure to recommend it to your friends! We do tend to think that every single viewer here does matter. The show already has going for it the Anne Rice IP, so having the audience as well makes it a little bit closer to a slam dunk.

While there is no guarantee that the series’ fate will be decided before the month concludes, we do feel reasonably confident that by the end of the winter, something more will be settled here.

