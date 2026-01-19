A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms spoilers: Ser Dunk’s aspirations…

Through at least one episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over on HBO, there is so much for us to be happy about! The story has so much charm and heart mixed into it, and that is without even mentioning all of the comedy.

One of the things that we do personally enjoy about the show the most right now is quite simple: The performance of Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall. He is someone who you legitimately want to root for! He does not seem to be greedy or a fan of hurting others; he simply wants to be a knight and everything that implies. There is something wholesome about that, even though this is a world that does often punish some of these people.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reviews!

Speaking to People Magazine, Claffey describes the character as “just a normal guy … that doesn’t want to sit atop the Iron Throne … He just wants to be a somewhat respectable knight and maybe sleep under a roof from time to time.” Ultimately, we do think it is helpful to see the rest of the season through this lens. We’re getting a good sense already that Egg will be critical to whatever happens next with him. He brings into the world of Westeros a different perspective, and the two may be able to do a good bit of problem-solving together.

First and foremost, though, we do tend to think that Dunk getting to be a part of the tournament is top priority. If he can find a way to make his way into that, we will have a chance to really dive further into almost everything else.

Related – Be sure to hear more about the next A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode

What more do you want to learn about Dunk when it comes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







