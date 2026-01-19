Landman season 3 spoilers: Will Sam Elliott return?

We knew that heading into Landman season 2 on Paramount+ that Sam Elliott was one of the more notable additions. He added a new dimension to the series, but we were simultaneously afraid much of the time that his character of T.L. would die by the time we got to the finale. Luckily, that did not happen.

So what did we see for this character? Well, Tommy was able to get his father a job, and a new purpose, at his brand-new CTT oil company. This is a huge gamble that he is taking on himself, but he feels much more comfortable doing it with family. Despite all that T.L. has gone through, this gives him a chance to reinvent himself at this particular point in his life.

While it did seem certain after the finale that Elliott would be back, we do still appreciate hearing it from the man himself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had the following to say when asked about his future:

Yeah, I think for sure the potential is there [for more]. Whether everybody agrees to come back to the table; Billy’s set for four years. My deal was for two. So we’ll see. Like him, I’m all in on this at the moment. I keep using the same four letters all the time when talking about Taylor Sheridan — it’s a gift every time to be able to do his material and work in these worlds he sets up, and particularly when it’s somebody like Billy and the rest of this cast.

Of course, signing a deal does not always ensuring everything, but it does feel certain that he is going to be back based largely on this plus the story. Could we do without the whole physical therapist story? Sure, but there is a lot of meat still on the bone here.

