Doctor Who season 16: Would it work with less money?

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are in somewhat of a waiting game to eventually see Doctor Who season 16 arrive on BBC One. Are we excited to see it? 100% but at the same time, some waiting may still be necessary. The only thing that we can confirm as of this writing is that there will be a Christmas Special, one that hopefully is going to answer some of the Billie Piper questions.

In the interim, let’s just say that we are pretty darn surprised to hear what we are from one of the show’s recent directors about the past two seasons, which had a bigger budget thanks to a Disney+ international streaming deal.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Peter Hoar (whose resume includes the episodes “The Robot Revolution” and “Lucky Day”) indicated that there really was not that much of a relationship between the budget increase and the show’s quality:

“I don’t think anybody would doubt the skills at the front line of that show but something went wrong … I think there were lots of areas you could point fingers at but ultimately it wasn’t a better show with more money.”

Hoar does go on to express gratitude to Disney, noting that without these streaming deals, nobody really has the money to make television anymore. What he may be trying to iterate with this quote here is simply that having all the tools in the toolbox does not make you better. Sometimes, shows succeed by being pushed to the limit. There is something fun about watching the producers have to make do with a modest effects budget and think outside the box here and there.

