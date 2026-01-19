Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 before January is over?

When it comes to the prequel series, we do think it is fair to say that we’re in a rather great spot already. We had a feeling that the first season would be very much entertaining but at the same time, who could’ve predicted some of the twists that we got? We ended up with a story that only further informs the original, and that makes us all the more eager to see exactly what lies ahead.

Now, unfortunately, we do come to the part of this article where we do have to share the bad news — we are going to be waiting a little while longer to get more news on what is ahead. While we’re pleased to know that Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 wrapped late last year, Starz has virtually no incentive at this point to rush anything along. Why in the world would they given that the eighth and final season of the original is about to premiere? A late 2026 launch for the prequel feels like the best-case scenario.

After all, there is one other possibility that we have to consider here, and that is Starz trying to use this in order to bridge the gap between one show and the next. There are no other spin-offs confirmed for the greater Outlander universe, but doesn’t it make at least a reasonable amount of sense that they be considered? We tend to think that a lot of options will be examined — so long as there is revenue to be had, it makes sense for the network to at least take a look.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 when it arrives?

