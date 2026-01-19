Ransom Canyon season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For those of you who are ready to dive back into the world of Ransom Canyon for season 2 on Netflix, we do have something worth celebrating!

According to a report from What’s On Netflix, the Josh Duhamel – Minka Kelly romantic drama concluded production in New Mexico at the end of this past week. This means that after months of filming, everything can then shift over to post-production. Given that this is not one of those series that has a bevy of visual effects to finalize, it may be easy to argue that we will be seeing it back sooner rather than later.

Now, however, is where we do also have to face a certain reality: There is no evidence that Netflix is looking to hurry the process along. They have yet to release a premiere date and we are left to wonder if they will feel the need to premiere this prior to Virgin River (March) or Sweet Magnolias (June), two other original shows that fit in a similar spot tonally. We could see July or August being a great place to get this season out there, especially if the goal is to have Ransom Canyon be one of those shows that goes on for several years. We do think reducing the time between seasons is essential to a show like this.

As for when we could see some footage…

Unfortunately, you are probably going to be waiting a good while for that as well. Our general feeling right now is that for the streaming service, the top priority here will be announcing the premiere date. After that, we tend to think that a full trailer will be released around a month or so before the season. This is a pattern they have with many other shows.

