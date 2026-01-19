When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 3: Did Toby, Cooper start the fire?

Who started the fire on When Calls the Heart season 13? We know that this is a question that has been out there for more than a week.

Now that we’ve said that, the conclusion of tonight’s episode gave us a little more information — or, to be more specific, Toby and Cooper expressing concern that they may be responsible for what happened. We saw them opening up in the concluding minutes of the episode, looks of dire concern on their faces. Meanwhile, in the preview for what lies, things are clearly getting testy throughout Hope Valley.

With all of this being said, we do still believe there is a chance that not everything here is quite what it seems. In general, this is a show that does try to be positive with many of its stories, and there is something quite agonizing about the idea of two kids being responsible for this much devastation. Their story was that they made a small fire to heat up some stew, only to later put it out. Based on where things stand right now, we are banking on this being a red herring. There should be, after all, room for a lot more discussion on this as the season progresses.

What we will say in general is that When Calls the Heart is often the better show when you have an overarching mystery, and this is clearly one that the producers can draw out for a little while. Now, with that being said, we don’t want a dozen or so red herrings regarding someone who may have started a fire in the general vicinity.

