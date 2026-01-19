Black Doves season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be hearing about a Black Doves season 2 premiere date before January is over?

Well, with a piece like this we certainly know that there are a lot of things worth sharing, but it really feels prudent to begin by noting that Keira Knightley and the rest of the cast are now back in production! That started late last year, and that at least makes use excited to know that the Netflix series has the ball rolling once more.

If this was not enough for you, it is worth sharing some early season 2 details courtesy of Tudum:

In Season 2, Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become prime minister, she’s walking a more treacherous line than ever.

As Helen’s enigmatic handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw). The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Season 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves.

As for when it will air…

Well, this is where we do come back to some of the bad news: There is no real reason to think that we are going to be getting any more news on it this month, let alone most of the rest of this winter / spring. The earliest we could imagine it back is late 2026 and if not then, early next year feels like a strong possibility. Given the amount of shows Netflix has, they likely feel less reason to rush anything along.

What do you most want to see on Black Doves season 2 when it airs?

