The Madison promo: First look at Michelle Pfeiffer, Will Arnett

There are so many shows under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella that it can be hard to remember them all — especially with The Madison.

After all, what we are talking about here is a series that was originally filmed some time ago and until recently, not much was shared about it at all. It stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and many others, and the idea here is to have it be an exploration of grief through both Montana and New York City. Early indications are that this is one of Sheridan’s most emotional and intimate projects, and that is reflected in one of the first previews.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the first-look preview for the show. It features sweeping vistas, a message about living life to the fullest, and also a reminder that it is streaming on March 14. It is the latter here that remains the most curious, mostly due to the fact that there very few shows out there that ever premiere or stream on a Saturday. Is that a good or bad thing? You can make the case here that it will have a day all to itself in order to shine. Also, it may be an easy experiment for Paramount to take since there may very well be another season after the fact.

Will this be all we see of it before the premiere?

While some things remain to be seen for now, we imagine that the answer here is “no.” After all, why wouldn’t Paramount want to release something more when we get closer to it airing? One of the most pleasant surprises with the first preview was getting a chance to see Will Arnett, someone who we never would have associated with a Sheridan show in the past.

(We should also note that the preview coming out today was to coincide with the Landman finale.)

