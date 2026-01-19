The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 premiere date: Jan. update

Is there any chance we are going to hear more on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 between now and the end of the month? For those who love the franchise, you have to be excited about the fact that more is coming. As a matter of fact, we know that production has already wrapped in Massachusetts!

So what are the folks at AMC really waiting for here? Well, a lot comes down to a couple of key factors: Timing and from there, when exactly the episodes are actually ready to go. Even if filming is done, there are a lot of visual effects required and that is a process that can take months. That is true for almost any show, let alone one that has a lot of action and violence. One thing that is fairly interesting is that both this series and Daryl Dixon wrapped up at around the same time, which does give the network more choices as to which one to bring back first.

Based on the information we have at present, our feeling is that a spring / summer release for The Walking Dead: Dead City makes the most sense, largely because it would put it in line with what we saw back in season 2. Also, that gives ample time for promotion and for the episodes to be fully prepped.

Is this going to be the final season?

Given that Daryl Dixon is nearing its end, we understand why people would be wondering the same about the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan drama. However, there is nothing that has been announced regarding that. Our hope is that we will get at least one more season but in general, it would be nice to see some sort of way to tie a lot of the overall franchise together after so many years.

