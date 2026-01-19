Is FBI new tonight on CBS, January 19, 2026?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Given that there has been a hiatus for most of the year already, it is easy to want more of the series and fast.

Now as for when we are going to get it, this is where we unfortunately have to note you’ll be waiting a good while still. The hiatus continues for the long-running crime drama on the network tonight, but there is at least a reason for it that makes some measure of sense. The college football championship game is airing tonight and ultimately, there was no reason for the powers-that-be to ever want to compete against that. When you consider this and then also the NFL last week, you do come across a good reason why CBS just wanted to wait until the other side of the Olympics to return FBI with new episodes.

As of right now, the plan does still remain for season 8 to return in late February, and it does remain our hope that between now and then, a few more details are going to emerge as to what lies ahead. Do we expect there to be any fundamentally huge changes for the future of the show? Hardly, but that’s not something that it ultimately relies upon. Just like the majority of the other series out there under the Dick Wolf umbrella, the primary objective here is to just deliver a mixture of intense casework and personal backstory. There are reasons why a lot of these shows have stuck around for as long as they have!

One of the silver linings to the really-long break at this point is simply this: By the time the series returns, we tend to think that it will be back the rest of the season with far fewer interruptions along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

