Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC, January 19, 2026?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? We know that it has been nice to kick off the year with new episodes of the Zachary Quinto medical drama. Is that continuing?

Well, this is where we do have to step in here and share some of the bad news: We are going to be on a brief hold now to get back to the hospital, at least when it comes to new stories. There is no new installment tonight, with the reasoning behind it being the college football national title game. That generates enormous numbers and because of that alone, the last thing you want to do is hurt your own ratings by offering up counter-programming.

So while you wait for the return of Brilliant Minds on January 26, the best we can really do here is set the stage! With that, we suggest that you take a look below at not just what lies ahead next week, but also the week after to go along with it.

Season 2 episode 13, “The Rabbit Hole” – 01/26/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a college student comes in with a life-threatening illness, Dr. Wolf and his team have to get acquainted with sorority life. Dr. Thorne treats a child who collapsed under mysterious circumstances. TV-14

Season 2 episode 14, “The Invisible Man” – 02/02/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : A grisly accident puts everyone at Bronx General in danger and leads to a shocking revelation about Dr. Wolf. TV-14

While we are in the midst of this break…

The biggest advice we can really give is that if you love this show, remember to keep watching it live — and also tell your friends to do the same. This is a series that is very much on the bubble at this point, and we tend to think the next few episodes will matter greatly.

What do you want to see on Brilliant Minds when the show returns to NBC?

