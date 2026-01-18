Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/18?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly know that we would love the host’s take on many subjects — with Greenland being high on the list.

However, one thing that we have unfortunately learned very much over the years is that wanting the show back and then getting it are very different things. There is no emergency alarm that sounds when an episode needs to come on out of the blue. There is a set schedule for the late-night show, one that does not fluctuate based on current events.

So what can we say at present? Well, that is rather simple: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is still off the air, with the hope here being that it is going to come back next month. Unfortunately, we are still so far out from it that it feels like a totally failed exercise to sit here and draw assumptions as to what any of the subjects are going to be. The news changes at such a rapid pace these days, so in what world does it make sense to generate any assumptions?

The only thing that we do believe is a curious subject at this point is what happens regarding the future of Warner Bros. Discovery. If you recall, the company is in the midst of a contentious sale with Netflix and Paramount both out there as contenders. Will anything change with the show as a result? We recognize that these questions are out there but at the same time, we would not make any big assumptions. After all, Oliver’s show has already gone through a number of regime changes at their parent company and yet, they keep on rolling — and winning more Emmys to go along with it.

