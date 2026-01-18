The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 1 episode 2 return date

After the special premiere following NFL football tonight, what can we say now about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, we do think it is a pretty brilliant marketing move to bring the Tracy Morgan – Daniel Radcliffe comedy on the air after a big game, given that it is also themed around football. Also, you have the aforementioned two familiar faces front and center, and that is without throwing in here a Saturday Night Live favorite in Bobby Moynihan. Also, Tina Fey is an executive producer behind the scenes, and almost everything feels like this show should become a hit when the dust settles.

Now if you have not heard too much about the show yet, we suggest taking a look below:

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

The cast includes Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce.

When is the series going to be back?

Well, the plan appears to be having it return on Monday, February 23 on the other side of the Winter Olympics. It is a little bit of a risk to have this big of a break between episodes, as you are really banking on the idea that viewers are going to remember it. However, we are sure that during the Olympics there are going to be all sorts of previews, so there will be a chance for viewers to learn a little bit about it. (Hopefully, people are also going to catch it on Peacock.)

