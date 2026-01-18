All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 3: A major secret

Next week on PBS we are going to be seeing All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 3 officially arrive. So what is the main focus going to be here?

Well, we have already noted in the past that changing times is a big part of the story this season, mostly due to the time period that we are currently in. There are a lot of people at this point very-much desperate to try and adapt, and we also tend to think that expanding treatment and building up business is a part of that. Over the course of this story, in particular we are going to see what happens in the event that a wealthy family has an animal that could be very-much in need of treatment.

If you look below, you can get more insight on what is ahead courtesy of the All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 3 synopsis:

Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition to treat the horse of a wealthy family that’s new to the area. Mrs. Pumphrey and James prepare Tricki for a special visitor, and Mrs. Hall uncovers a surprising secret of Tristan’s.

In general, let’s just go ahead and note that character revelations are not just going to be a big part of this story, but possibly still the whole season! The goal here has to be that you continuously find a way to balance a lot of things out, whether it be learning about the individual people or seeing how much medical advancements are going to benefit both people and animals alike.

Above all else, just be prepared for a number of emotional moments still, given that this is something that the British drama does better than almost any other series out there.

